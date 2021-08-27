Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Leaves For Pune, Will Interact With Armed Forces’ Olympians

Ahead of his visit to the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) and the Army Sports Institute (ASI), Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh left for Pune on Friday. He is scheduled to interact with the Olympians from the Armed Forces who participated in Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Union Defence Minister leaves for Pune

Taking to his official Twitter account, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed about his visit to Pune. According to his tweet, he will be visiting the DIAT, Southern Command, and will have an interaction with the athletes who participated in Olympics 2020. He will be accompanied by the Chief of the Army Staff, General MM Naravane, and General Officer Commanding-in-chief of the Southern Command, Lieutenant General JS Nain.

Leaving New Delhi for Pune. I shall visit the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), Southern Command and also have an interaction with the Olympians from our Armed Forces who participated in Tokyo Olympics. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 27, 2021

He will also felicitate the Olympians from services at the Army Sports Institute in Pune as stated by the Ministry of Defence on Sunday. Many from the Armed Forces, who represented India in Tokyo Olympics, will be present on the occasion. Also, gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be present. Singh will also interact with the aspiring sportsmen of ASI and troops during his visit. During his visit, he is also slated to name the stadium on the campus as 'Neeraj Chopra Army Sports Institute, Pune Cantonment'.

Defence Minister's visit to Pune deferred

Earlier, the meeting was scheduled to take place on Monday, August 23 but was later deferred to Tuesday, August 24. However, due to some unavoidable circumstances, the visit was shifted to Friday, August 27 as informed by the Ministry of Defence on Monday. The changes were announced in a press communication issued by the Office of Defence in Pune.

Indian Army and sports

Indian Army has an integral connection with Indian sports and has always been its backbone for a long time. Starting from Major Dhyan Chand to Subedar Neeraj Chopra, many have touched milestones in the history of Indian Sports. The Indian Army's 'Mission Olympics' program, which was launched in 2001, aims to raise the standard of sports with the intent to win medals in international events, including the Olympics.

