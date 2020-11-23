Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Pays Homage To Mridula Sinha, Meets Her Family In New Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoled the demise of former Goa Governor Mridula Sinha as he met her family in New Delhi on Sunday, November 22. The Union Minister also paid homage to the veteran BJP leader who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 77.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met family members of former Goa Governor & eminent Hindi writer, Mridula Sinha in Delhi & expressed his condolences to the family. He also paid homage to her. pic.twitter.com/N6VIxPkeP1 — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2020

PM Modi consoles Sinha's death

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the death of the BJP leader and hailed her as a proficient writer who had made extensive contributions to the world of literature and culture. Prime Minister further said Sinha will be remembered for her efforts towards public service. President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also paid their last tributes to Mridula Sinha on the solemn day.

"Mridula Sinha Ji will be remembered for her efforts towards public service. She was also a proficient writer, making extensive contributions to the world of literature as well as culture. Anguished by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti," tweeted the Prime Minister.

READ | Mamata Banerjee to attend meeting with PM Modi on COVID vaccine distribution

READ | PM Modi talks of climate change at G20 summit: 'India exceeding Paris Agreement targets'

About Mridula Sinha

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mridula Sinha was born on 27 November 1942 in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar and served as the Governor of Goa from August 2014 to October 2019.

She also had extensive experience in writing short stories and folk tales and one of her notable works was the biography of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia called 'Ek Thi Rani Aisi Bhi.'

Sinha was a post-graduate in psychology and had served as a lecturer in the Dr. SK Sinha Women's College in Motihari. She was married to former Union minister Dr. Ram Kripal Sinha.

READ | Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Prakash Javadekar launch 2 books on Prez's select speeches

READ | PM Modi says Aatmanirbhar Bharat will be 'strong pillar' of resilient post-COVID world

(With ANI inputs)