Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Receives NCC Alumni Association Membership After PM Modi

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh received his NCC Alumni membership on Tuesday. Defence Minister’s Office posted on their official Twitter account, “Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh receives NCC Alumni Association membership today. He becomes the second member of the NCC Alumni Association. All ex-NCC cadets can register themselves on http://indiancc.nic.in and become members of the NCC Alumni Association.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had enrolled himself as the first NCC Alumni Association member last week.

Rajnath Singh has had a busy few days as he commissioned India's first indigenous stealth-guided missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam into the Indian Navy on Sunday. The induction ceremony was held at the Mumbai Naval Dockyard and Rajanth Singh gave a brief address during the event. While giving his speech, the Defence Minister took a slight dig at China and slammed it for its growing aggressiveness when it comes to the seas. Although he did not call out China directly, Singh asserted that 'some irresponsible nations' with their 'narrow partisan interests and hegemonic tendencies' are coming up with wrong definitions of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). He also said that such actions by China were a matter of grave concern. He said, “It is a matter of concern that UNCLOS is being repeatedly weakened by arbitrary interpretation of its definition by some nations.” He continued, “Some irresponsible nations, with their narrow partisan interests, hegemonic tendencies are coming with wrong definitions of international laws.”

INS Visakhapatnam joins Indian Navy

Earlier on Sunday, the Defence Minister commissioned India's first indigenous stealth-guided missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam at the Mumbai Naval Dockyard on Sunday. The INS Visakhapatnam is a destroyer of Project 15B and its induction comes as a huge boost for the Indian Navy's prowess as it will strengthen India’s naval capabilities. The new addition is also seen as a big step for the Indian Navy to demonstrate its indigenous capability to build complex combat platforms. Equipped with missiles and anti-submarine rockets, INS Visakhapatnam was commissioned in the presence of top naval commanders. It is also armoured with lethal weapons and sensors, including supersonic surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, medium and short-range guns, anti-submarine rockets and advanced electronic warfare and communication suits, an Indian Navy official informed.

