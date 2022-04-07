Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Releases 3rd Positive List Of Equipment Indigenisation

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has released the third indigenisation list comprising military equipment. The move comes as a part of India's efforts to achieve self-reliance in defence manufacturing. As per the list, the indigenisation will come into effect from December 2022 and is set to be completed by December 2025.

Rajnath Singh said, "The 3rd positive indigenisation list of 101 items, comprising major equipment/platforms was released today to expedite the process of ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in Defence. Also, handed over 30 agreements to domestic industry for transfer of 21 DRDO technologies".

The 3rd positive indigenisation list of 101 items, comprising major equipment/platforms was released today to expedite the process of ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in Defence.

Also, handed over 30 agreements to domestic industry for transfer of 21 DRDO technologies. https://t.co/YTlStPqSQ8 pic.twitter.com/u6UFTtDlU7 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 7, 2022

Equipments released by Defence Minister

Some of these equipments include Light Weight Tanks, Mounted Artillery Gun Systems (155mmX 52Cal), Guided Extended Range(GER)Rocket for PINAKA MLRS, Naval Utility Helicopters (NUH),Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels(NGOPV),MF STAR (Radar For Ships), LORROS, weapon locating radars, self propelled mine burier, advance infantry floating foot bridge, field cipher equipment, CLUB missile loaders and more. Here is the complete equipment list that has been released by the Defence Ministry:

According to the Defence Ministry, the third list builds on the first list of 101 items and the second list of 108 items that were promulgated on August 21, 2020 and May 31, 2021 respectively. The items in the first list included 155mm/39 Cal Ultra-Light Howitzer, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk-IA - Enhanced Indigenised Content, conventional submarines and communication satellites GSAT-7C. Meanwhile, the second list included next-generation Corvette, Land-Based MRSAM Weapon System, Smart Anti-Field Weapon System (SAAW) Mk-I and Onboard Oxygen Generation System (OBOGS) based integrated life support system for fighter aircraft and 1000HP Engine for Tank (T-72).

With the release of the third list, it is expected that orders worth more than Rs 2,10,000 crore are likely to be placed on the Industry in the next five years, the Defence Ministry said. In addition, over 300 sophisticated items will be covered, ranging from complex weapon systems to critical platforms such as Armoured vehicles, combat aircraft, submarines etc.

With ANI inputs

Image: Twitter/@Rajnath Singh