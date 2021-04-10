Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Talks To UP CM Yogi Adityanath Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a discussion with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the rising tension of Covid-19 cases. As Uttar Pradesh is recording an increasing number of cases, union minister Rajnath Singh who is also keeping a close watch on the situation called UP CM and urged him to increase the healthcare facility of the state. Several parts of Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Allahabad, Meerut, Bareilly, Kanpur, Gaziabad have been reporting a higher load of cases.

Rajnath Singh appealed to CM Yogi to further increase beds ventilator and oxygen facilities in the hospitals. The UP Chief Minister assured the defence minister that Balrampur hospital, Era, Shakuntala Mishra Medical College. He also gave instructions on increasing beds in King George's Medical College and in Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences. The defence minister also urged the public to follow the Covid-19 guidelines and protocols.

Uttar Pradesh Covid-19 cases

On Friday the state reported 9,695 fresh Covid-19 cases and 37 deaths. In the last 24 hours, UP reported 9,695 new cases and the total stands at 48,306 active cases with 22,904 people in home isolation, 835 patients undergoing treatment in private hospitals, and the remaining patients are in government hospitals. Lucknow alone reported 2934 fresh cases with 14 deaths followed by 1,016 from Prayagraj, 845 from Varanasi, 522 from Kanpur, and 333 from Gorakhpur.

CM’s all-party meet

As Uttar Pradesh recorded more than 9000 cases on Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called an all-party meeting scheduled next week. Moreover, the CM with Governor Anandiben Patel will meet political leaders on Sunday and will have discussions with mayors and religious leaders regarding awareness amongst people.

The Chief Minister also gave strict instructions on the vaccination drive and requested people to take part in ‘Tika Utsav’ from April 11 to 14. CM Adityanath also visited Varanasi and Prayagraj hospitals to review the arrangements and held discussions with doctors and healthcare workers. Apart from the essential services, the state government offices in Uttar Pradesh are instructed to run at 50% capacity. Several districts including Noida, Gaziabad, Moradabad, and others are under night curfew.