Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Inaugurate IAF Heritage Centre On May 8, IAF Chief Reviews Progress

Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari Saturday visited the Indian Air Force Heritage Centre here to review its progress.

Press Trust Of India

The heritage centre is set to be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on May 8, officials said.

During the visit, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari was briefed on the progress of work at the centre, being built with state-of-the-art technology. It will be IAF's first heritage centre, they added.

The heritage centre has several attractions including aircraft models, weapons including Gryazev-Shipunov twin barrelled guns, aero engines, flight simulators and a souvenir shop.

A Hindustan Piston Trainer-32 primary flying trainer aircraft has been kept at the centre. Its period of operation in the Indian Air Force was 1977 till 2009.

A MiG-21 single-seat fighter has also been on display at the centre.

During his visit, the air chief marshal interacted with the team responsible for setting up of the heritage centre.

Its exhibits will be a source of inspiration for future generations and will showcase the indomitable spirit of the Indian Air Force.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Union Territory of Chandigarh and the IAF for the centre was signed last year.

