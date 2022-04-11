Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Meet US Counterpart For 2+2 Dialogue In Pentagon Today

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to hold a meeting with his US counterpart Lloyd J Austin III at the Pentagon today. According to the Ministry of Defence, Singh will be holding meetings on the ways to deepen the India-US strategic partnership. Notably, the Indian Defence Minister along with a delegation of senior defence officials left the country on Saturday, April 9, as part of their five-day US visit. The delegation reached the US capital, Washington on Sunday. It is worth mentioning, that his visit is also considered significant as he will also attend the India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue.

"I would be leaving New Delhi tonight for a visit to the United States from April 10 to April 15. I look forward to attending the Fourth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Washington DC. Also, I shall be visiting INDOPACOM headquarters in Hawai, during this visit," Defence Minister said in a tweet on Saturday.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin III will welcome Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in an enhanced honour cordon ceremony at the Pentagon today. Moreover, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who arrived in Washington on Saturday night, will also attend the 2+2 dialogue with Rajnath Singh and their respective American counterparts. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will also attend the 2+2 dialogue.

"The Dialogue would enable both sides to undertake a comprehensive review of cross-cutting issues in the India-US bilateral agenda related to foreign policy, defence and security with the objective of providing strategic guidance and a vision for further consolidating the relationship," a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement read.

"The 2+2 Dialogue will also provide an opportunity to exchange views about important regional and global developments and how we can work together to address issues of common interest and concern," the statement added.

PM Modi to hold virtual interaction with US President Joe Biden

It should be mentioned here that both the countries held the meeting in this format was held in October 2020 in New Delhi. Last year, it was supposed to be held in the same month but was deferred multiple times, due to conflict in schedule timings.

Ahead of the 2+2 dialogue, Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday spoke with EAM Jaishankar on a phone call to review regional and global priorities, including the situation in Ukraine. Apart from the ministers level meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to hold a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden on Monday.

Image: AP/PTI