Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Unfurls National Flag; Greets Citizens On 73rd Republic Day

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh greeted the countrymen on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day as he paid tributes to all those brave soldiers who laid their lives for the country.

"I extend my greetings to all Indians on this Republic Day. I also pay tributes to all those brave soldiers who laid their lives for the country," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said to reporters today.

Prior to this, the Union Minister unfurled the national flag at his residence on Republic Day. Taking to Twitter, Singh said this is an occasion to celebrate our democracy and cherish the ideals and values enshrined in our Constitution. He prayed for the continued progress and prosperity of the country.

Unfurled the National Flag at my residence on #RepublicDay .

Jai Hind! #RepublicDayIndia pic.twitter.com/SJ2kt4BXDa — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 26, 2022

Greetings and warm wishes to the citizens of India on the occasion of 73rd #RepublicDay.



This is an occasion to celebrate our democracy and cherish the ideas and values enshrined in our Constitution.



Praying for the continued progress and prosperity of our country. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 26, 2022

Republic Day 2022

Like every year in the national capital, this year too, a glimpse of the nation's strength and culture will be seen on the Rajpath.

The Republic Day parade started at 10:30 am, instead of the earlier timing of 10 am to provide better visibility to the parade and flypast.

The celebrations gain significance as this year, Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence which is being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across India.

The government has decided that the Republic Day celebrations will now be week-long from January 23-30 every year. The celebrations commenced on January 23, the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and will culminate on January, 30 which is observed as Martyrs' Day.

