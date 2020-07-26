Kargil Vijay Diwas: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute At National War Memorial

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the National War Memorial and paid tribute to the war heroes for their indomitable spirit and courage that led to the victory of the Indian Armed Forces against Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil war. The Defence Minister made an entry in the visitors' book and in his brief media interaction said that the courage and sacrifice of the bravehearts is an inspiration for the entire nation.

Paid tributes to fallen soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who exhibited exemplary valour and made supreme sacrifice during Kargil War.#CourageInKargil pic.twitter.com/0QfXMemss3 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 26, 2020

Rajnath Singh also took to Twitter to pay homage to the war heroes of Kargil and saluted the sacrifice of the fallen heroes and their families for having borne such brave men.

"Kargil Vijay Divas is not just a day but a victory celebration of valour and bravery of the Indian Army," he tweeted along with a video message.

"Kargil Vijay Diwas is indeed the celebration of India’s proud tradition of outstanding Military service, exemplary valour and sacrifice. The unwavering courage and patriotism of our Armed Forces has ensured that India is safe and secure," he said.

He said that he is grateful to those who despite becoming disabled in battle, continue to serve the country in their own ways and have set examples worthy of emulation by the Nation.

"Whatever we do in the realm of national security, we always do it for self-defence and not for invasion. If the enemy country ever attacked us, then we also proved that we can give a befitting reply as we did in Kargil," he said in the following tweet along with the video message

राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा के दायरे में हम जो कुछ भी करते हैं, वह हमेशा आत्मरक्षा के लिए करते हैं, आक्रमण के लिए नहीं।अगर दुश्मन देश ने कभी हमारे ऊपर आक्रमण किया, तो हमने यह भी साबित कर दिया कि कारगिल की तरह हम उसे मुंहतोड़ जवाब देंगे। pic.twitter.com/AfYDhaHZw4 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 26, 2020

हाल ही में मुझे लेह-लद्दाख जाने और वहां से कारगिल के वीर सपूतों को श्रद्धांजलि देने का अवसर प्राप्त हुआ था। मुझे यह कहते हुए खुशी हो रही है कि 20 वर्ष पहले के मुकाबले मैंने लद्दाख़ में बहुत बड़ा बदलाव देखा। pic.twitter.com/oyH0wiQytN — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 26, 2020

इस देश को सुरक्षित रखने का कार्य अगर सीमा पर हमारे सैनिक कर रहे हैं, तो इसकी एकता, अखंडता और भाईचारे को बरकरार रखना हमारी जिम्मेदारी है। pic.twitter.com/6bvlNzUtEf — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 26, 2020

The Kargil War

During the winter of 1998–1999, some elements of the Pakistani Armed Forces were covertly training and sending Pakistani troops and paramilitary forces, in the guise of mujahideen terrorists, into territory on the Indian side of the LoC. Their full-scale intrusion came to light in May 1999, the Pakistan Army infiltrated into Indian territory in remote locations using subterfuge and captured several mountain tops overlooking the strategic Srinagar-Leh highway, after which the Indian Army responded by launching "Operation Vijay", a mobilisation of 200,000 Indian troops to reclaim the Indian territories.

However, the nature of the mountainous terrain led to near about 30,000 including the Paramilitary forces of India and the air force being deployed in the conflict zone. Indian Air Force was also involved wherein it launched Operation Safed Sagar in support of the mobilisation of Indian land forces. On July 26, the Indian Army recaptured all the Indian posts in Kargil which had been occupied by the Pakistani Army, a coup that was orchestrated by the then Pakistan army chief General Pervez Musharraf.

The Kargil war remains yet another shining example of the might of the Indian Armed Forces which has the capacity and will to throttle any aggression from the adversary.