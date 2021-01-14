Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Warns China & Pak, Says 'India Will Retaliate If Provoked'

While addressing the ex-servicemen on the occasion of Veteran's day in Bengaluru, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warned the volatile neighbours Pakistan and China that India has the will power and capability to handle the adversaries if provoked. The defence minister recalled the might of the Forces while remembering the surgical strike when the Forces entered the enemy territory and neutralised the terrorists.

"Eastern front, or western front, on both fronts our jawans are battling the enemies. They have also been inside the enemy territory before to battle the terrorists," the defence minister said.

"India wants peace, harmony and friendship because it is in our blood, it is in our culture. India has the motto of "Vasudeva Kutumbakham", i.e "Whole world is our family", he said. "We do not want to hurt anyone but if someone meddles with our sovereignty, we have the capability to handle it," he said in his address, pointing out to Pakistan and China.

"I want to speak with confidence, on Indo-china stand-off, our soldiers have displayed "shaurya, parakaram and dhairya". It is unprecedented the way forces handled it. I won't go much in details but if people of the nation knew, it will fill them with pride," he said while speaking on the Galwan valley clash of 2020 when the Indian Army foiled the Chinese PLA's attempt to unilaterally change the status quo on the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

It was an honour for me to interact with the Ex-Servicemen on the occasion of ‘Veterans Day’ in Bengaluru today.

Their unwavering courage and patriotism will always inspire every Indian. I salute their services to the nation. pic.twitter.com/kfjHQ5178p — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 14, 2021

Defence Minister's full address:

Addressing the Ex-Servicemen on ‘Veterans Day’ in Bengaluru. Watch https://t.co/huJtPcaCUR — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 14, 2021

READ | 'Catalyst To Atmanirbhar Bharat': PM Modi, HM Shah Laud Rs 48000 Cr Deal Of LCA-Tejas Jets

READ | Army Day 2021: Everything You Need To Know About Army Day, From History To Significance

Defence Budget likely to see unprecedented hike

The Government of India announced a massive Rs 48,000 Crore defence procurement deal on Wednesday. This deal remains the largest indigenous defence procurement till date, with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) manufacturing 83 LCA-Tejas fighter jets for the Indian Air Force. Anticipating the threat from the immediate neighbours on the northern frontier, the Government of India is also planning a massive five-year modernisation plan for the Indian Armed Forces. According to defence sources, the government is most likely to make an unprecedented hike in the defence budget this year to further enhance the capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces in a possibility of war on two fronts.

Talks are going on with the Finance Ministry to create a Defense Modernization Fund which gets carried forward to next year in case it is not spent in the current year. The Ministry has emphasized that military procurement and construction of infrastructure facilities such as roads and bridges etc. goes on for a long time, so it is not possible to spend the budget in a year.

Moreover, a two-year annual roll-on plan is also being made under the Integrated Capability Development Plan to make arrangements to counter the enemy in the capacity of the three armies. Steps are also being taken for the in-house resources of the defence forces.

READ | Defence Budget 2021 To See Unprecedented Hike Reflecting 5-year Modernization Plan

READ | Def Min Lauds Rs 48,000Cr Deal Of LCA-Tejas, Says 'largest Indigenous Defence Procurement'