Defence Minister To Receive Detailed Presentation On IAF Chopper Crash On January 5

Days after it submitted a report on the IAF chopper crash, the tri-services inquiry team headed by an Indian Air Force officer is scheduled to make a detailed presentation to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the reasons behind the horrific incident that led to the death of India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 12 other military personnel.

The report of the tri-services inquiry team was presented to the government on December 31, sources had revealed. The detailed report, prepared under Air Marshal Manvendra Singh and two Brigadier-rank officers from the Army and Navy, included a thorough analysis of the data received from the black box. Help from the original equipment manufacturers was also sought for the probe.

The inquiry team along with the Indian Air Force top brass is now scheduled to make the detailed presentation in the crash and its reasons to the Defence Minister along with other senior functionaries of the Ministry on January 5, Wednesday, sources told ANI. The report had been prepared on the ground by the officials with a thorough analysis of the data received from the black box.

Recommendations made by inquiry team

Sources have revealed that a series of recommendations have also been made by the tri-services inquiry team in the report, including the revision of standard operating procedures while operating choppers carrying senior officials of the defence forces.

Based on the detailed investigation of the team, the Mi-17V5 was flying following a railway line in the hills when they entered a thick cloud cover that emerged suddenly. Given that it was flying at a low altitude and knowing the terrain, the crew decided to fly out of the cloud cover rather than landing and hit a cliff in the process.

It is being suggested that since the entire crew was 'master green' category, it seems they were confident that they would be able to wriggle out of the situation as there was no distress call made to the ground stations to suggest an emergency. Notably, the 'Master green' category is given to the best of pilots in the transport aircraft and helicopter fleets of the three forces, those who can land or take off in low visibility as well.

Keeping this in mind, another recommendation made by the team is to have a crew that is a mix of master green and other category pilots so that if required, they can seek help from the ground stations.

IAF chopper crash

On December 8, in a major tragedy, India lost its first Cheif of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 others. General Rawat was on his way to Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington, Tamil Nadu, to address the student officers, along with other Army personnel when the tragedy unfolded.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed both Houses of Parliament that Sulur Air Base Air Traffic Control lost contact with the Mi-17 V5 Helicopter at about 12.08 pm barely a few minutes before its scheduled landing. In a span of a few minutes, the Mi-17 V5 aircraft carrying the personnel crashed in the forest area of the Coonoor taluk. Group Captain Varun Singh was the lone survivor in the IAF helicopter crash. On December 9, he was transferred from the Military Hospital in Wellington to the Command Hospital, however, days later he also succumbed to his burn injuries.

