Defence Ministry Approves Capital Procurement Proposals Worth Rs 84,328 Crore

The defence ministry on Thursday approved the procurement of a number of military platforms and weapons including light tanks, anti-ship missiles and long range guided bombs at a cost of Rs 84,328 crore to boost combat capabilities of the armed forces.

The procurement proposals were cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Approval for 24 Capital Acquisition Proposals, worth Rs 84,328 crore, for the Armed Forces & ICG were given today.



98 percent of the procurement will be from indigenous sources. This will help in modernising the Forces & boost Atmanirbharta in defence. https://t.co/NzzeErAMcf — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 22, 2022

The Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the procurement came amid a spike in tensions between India and China after troops from the two sides were engaged in a clash along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Yangtse in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

The defence ministry said the DAC accorded approval for 24 capital acquisition proposals which include six for Indian Army, six for Indian Air Force, 10 for the Indian Navy and two for Indian Coast Guard, adding the total value of the procurement would be Rs 84,328 crore.

It said the proposals include procurement of futuristic infantry combat vehicles, light tanks, naval anti-ship missiles, multi-purpose vessels, new range of missile systems, long range guided bombs and next generation offshore patrol vessels.

The ministry said 21 proposals worth Rs 82,127 crore, will be procured from indigenous sources.