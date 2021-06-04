Defence Ministry Clears 50,000cr Tender For Navy's 6 New Subs & Army's Air Defence Guns

In a significant development leading to strengthening the military might of the Indian Armed Forces, the Centre has given a green signal for procurement of critical arms and ammunition worth 6,000 crores. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) meeting on Friday and approved the proposal concerning Capital Acquisitions of various equipment for modernisation and operational needs of the Armed Forces amounting to approx. Rs 6,000 crore, according to an official statement by the Defence Ministry.

Air Defence Guns and Ammunitions worth Rs 6,000 crore

Acting on the long-pending need of the Indian Army for modernisation of its Air Defence guns, which had earlier been procured only from foreign sources, the DAC accorded approval of procurement of Air Defence Guns and Ammunition at an approximate cost of Rs 6,000 crore under the Buy & Make (Indian) category.

A statement from the Defence Ministry stated, "With the continued thrust of Ministry of Defence towards ‘ÁtmaNirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’, an enthusiastic response from about a dozen Indian companies was received" while adding that all the participating Indian firms have expressed their willingness and commitment to manufacturing the complex gun system and associated equipment by ensuring technology assimilation in India.

Rs 43,000 crore Submarines Manufacturing Project

In addition, the DAC also approved the RFP for the construction of six Conventional Submarines under Project P 75 (I) under the Strategic Partnership (SP) Model. This project envisages the indigenous construction of six conventional submarines equipped with the state-of-the-art Air Independent Propulsion system at an estimated cost of Rs 43,000 crore.

The DAC also approved issue of RFP for construction of six Conventional Submarines under Project P 75 (I) under the Strategic Partnership (SP) Model. This project envisages indigenous construction of six conventional submarines at an estimated cost of Rs 43,000 cr. — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) June 4, 2021

In another tweet, the Defence Ministry has stated, "This is a landmark approval, being the first case processed under the Strategic Partnership model. This would be one of the largest ‘Make in India’ projects and it will create a tiered industrial ecosystem for submarine construction in India."

The availability of new technologies and advanced manufacturing capabilities to Indian Industry will be an important step towards enhancing the nation’s quest for self reliance in modern conventional submarine construction and create direct and indirect job opportunities in India — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) June 4, 2021

This project provides a unique long-term opportunity and planning certainty for Indian industry to invest and support submarine construction. It will also infuse the latest technology for submarines in India through strategic tie up between Indian Industry & leading foreign OEMs. — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) June 4, 2021

With accord of this approval, the country will be enabled to achieve its 30-year Submarine construction programme envisioned by the Government to acquire national competence in submarine construction and for the Indian industry to independently design and construct submarines in India. The availability of new technologies and advanced manufacturing capabilities to the Industry will be an important step towards enhancing the nation’s quest for self-reliance in modern conventional submarine construction and sustainment activities whilst creating direct and indirect job opportunities in India.

Changing geopolitics

These manufacturing and acquisitions proposals assume significance in the light of the changing geopolitics and India's significant role in it. As Pakistan continues to remain an adversary to India and increasing volatility in the India-China relations makes the indigenous manufacturing of arms and ammunition all the more necessary.

Although the tricks of the war have seemingly changed as Pakistan has resorted to facilitating infiltration on the Indian soil because it is in no position to wage a conventional war against India. With regards to China, the entire world is suffering from the Coronavirus pandemic which originated from Chinese soil and leading experts and scientific community across the world voicing out strong opinions that it was a man-made virus designed in a lab as compared to China's claim that the virus was a naturally occurring phenomenon.