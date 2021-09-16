MS Dhoni, Anand Mahindra Members Of MoD's High Level Expert Committee To Review NCC

The Ministry of Defence has constituted a high level expert committee for a comprehensive review of the National Cadet Corps to make it more relevant in the changing times. The committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of former Member of Parliament Baijayant Panda, and the members will include Indian cricketer MS Dhoni, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra.

The official release reads, "The Terms of Reference of the Committee, inter-alia, broadly provide for suggesting measures which can empower NCC cadets to contribute more effectively towards nation-building and national developmental efforts in various sectors; propose measures for gainful engagement of its Alumni for the betterment of the organisation as a whole and to study/recommend best practices of similar international youth organisations for inclusion in the NCC curriculum."

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) is the largest uniformed organisation that aims at developing character, discipline, a secular outlook and ideals of selfless service amongst young citizens. It also aims to create a pool of organised, trained and motivated youth with leadership qualities in all walks of life.

The members of this Committee are as under:

Baijayant Panda

Col. (Retd) Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe

Anand Mahindra

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Sanjeev Sanyal

Prof. Najma Akhtar

Prof. Vasudha Kamat

Mukul Kanitkar

Maj. Gen. Alok Raj (Retd)

Milind Kamble

Rituraj Sinha

Vedika Bhandarkar

Anand Shah

Mayank Tewari

Image: PTI