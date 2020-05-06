Defence Ministry Employees Allowed To Voluntarily Contribute One Day Salary To PM-CARES

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday approved the proposal for contribution by the Defence Ministry employees of their one day salary every month from May 2020 to March 2021 to the PM-CARES Fund. The Defence Secretary, Ajay Kumar on Wednesday informed that willing employees of the Ministry and its attached offices to give one day salary every month for the defined period on a voluntary basis. Earlier, the employees of the ministry had donated one month's salary of April to the relief fund.

A statement by the Defence Ministry on Wednesday stated that Joint Secretaries in Department of Defence (DOD) may ensure that attached offices, inter-service organisations and other institutions under the administrative control of DoD initiate action on the above lines. Similarly, necessary action in respect of armed forces, attached offices, inter-service organisations, defence PSUs, JV companies and other organisations may be taken by the respective departments.

Defence Minister reviews NCC's contribution

Rajnath Singh on Tuesday had congratulated the 17 Directorates of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) for their contribution the country's battle against Coronavirus. The Defence Minister reviewed their contribution and stated that the NCC cadets have played a 'significant role' in assisting the civilian administration. Earlier on Monday, the Defence Minister had held a meeting with senior officials of the Ministry on the expansion of NCC. Singh informed that several options were discussed to achieve the objective of promotion of NCC in border and coastal areas.

Centre asks states to prepare the second line of defence

Concerned over scores of frontline security personnel catching the COVID-19 disease, the Centre has suggested to states to prepare an effective second line of defence by deploying home guards, civil defence and NCC cadets among others wherever feasible to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

In a communication to all states and UTs, the Ministry of Home Affairs said the police chiefs may consider the option of 'work from home' for personnel not deployed on the frontline, and wherever possible. "To meet the challenge of COVID-19, and to ensure sustainment of control strategy for COVID- 19, police forces need to prepare an effective second line of defence to make up for the police personnel who may be rendered ineffective due to COVID infection during the pandemic," the ministry said.

(with inputs from ANI)