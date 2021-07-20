Defence Ministry Lists Indigenisation Projects Procured Under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Mission

The Government of India on July 19 listed nearly 20 initiatives taken by it under 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat Mission' for the defence sector. These projects were notified under two 'Indigenisation lists' which were constituted in August 2020 and May 2021. The projects include the SRIJAN portal for indigenisation which has already received interest for 2,890 displayed items so far.

According to the Union Ministry, the step has been taken to enhance and encourage made-in-India manufacturers.

"This offers a great opportunity to the Indian defence industry to manufacture these items using their own design and development capabilities to meet the requirements of the Indian Armed Forces. These lists includes some high technology weapon systems like artillery guns, assault rifles, corvettes, sonar systems, transport aircrafts, light combat helicopters (LCHs), radars, wheeled armoured platform, rockets, bombs, armoured command post vehicle, armoured dozor and many other items to fulfill the needs of our Defence Services," added the Government Ministry.

Policies to boost Indigenous Capabilities