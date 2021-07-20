Defence Ministry Lists Indigenisation Projects Procured Under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Mission

The Government of India on July 19 listed nearly 20 initiatives taken by it under 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat Mission' for the defence sector. These projects were notified under two 'Indigenisation lists' which were constituted in August 2020 and May 2021. The projects include the SRIJAN portal for indigenisation which has already received interest for 2,890 displayed items so far.
According to the Union Ministry, the step has been taken to enhance and encourage made-in-India manufacturers.
"This offers a great opportunity to the Indian defence industry to manufacture these items using their own design and development capabilities to meet the requirements of the Indian Armed Forces. These lists includes some high technology weapon systems like artillery guns, assault rifles, corvettes, sonar systems, transport aircrafts, light combat helicopters (LCHs), radars, wheeled armoured platform, rockets, bombs, armoured command post vehicle, armoured dozor and many other items to fulfill the needs of our Defence Services," added the Government Ministry.
Policies to boost Indigenous Capabilities
- In the year 2020-21, DPSUs, OFB & SHQs through their own process indigenised 1,776 components & spares.
- As a part of 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’, DPP-2016 has been revised as Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP)-2020 which is driven by ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’.
- A category has been to accord topmost priority for procurement of capital equipment for promoting indigenous design.
- The Government has started funding 70% of the development costs for Indian industries under the Make-I category.
- A total of 58 projects relating to the Army, Navy & Air Force, have been accorded ‘Approval in Principle’ under Make-II’ category.
- The Government of India has enhanced FDI in Defence Sector up to 74% through the Automatic Route for companies seeking new defence industrial license and up to 100% by Government Route.
- ‘Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) launched for the creation of an ecosystem to foster innovation and technology development in Defence and Aerospace.
- Reforms have been made in DAP-2020 to attract more investment.
- Government to tie up with global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to seek technology transfers to set up domestic manufacturing infrastructure and supply chains.
- Two Defence Industrial Corridors, one each in the States of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu with investments of Rs 20,000 crore.
- Creation of Joint Ventures/Partnership with Russian Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) under the framework of the ‘Make in India’ initiative.
- Relaxed protocols including non-requirement of rationalised and manufacture of most of parts or components.
- Department of Defence Production has notified 46 items under the latest Public Procurement Order 2017 for which there is sufficient local capacity shall be done from local suppliers only irrespective of the purchase value.
- Defence Investor Cell (DIC) has been created in Feb-2018 by the Ministry to provide all necessary information including addressing queries related to investment opportunities.
- Technology Development Fund (TDF) has been created under DRDO to promote self-reliance in Defence Technology through the participation of Public/Private industries especially MSMEs and startups.
- For the year 2021-22, the allocation for domestic procurement has been enhanced compared to previous years and is about 64.09% i.e. Rs 71438.36 crore of the allocated amount for military modernisation