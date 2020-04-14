Defence Ministry: OFB To Manufacture 1.10 Lakh Coveralls To Fight COVID-19

The Ministry of Defence in a statement on Tuesday announced that in order to contribute their bit in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) had started supply of coveralls. The Defence Ministry revealed that the OFB had received an initial order of 1.10 lakh from HLL Lifecare Limited (HLL) for the supply of these coveralls which conformed to ISO Class 3 exposure standards. It added that this order would be completed in 40 days.

Read: Ministry Of Defence Announces 285 Beds Earmarked By OFB For COVID-19 Cases

"The OFB has started supply of coveralls conforming to ISO Class 3 exposure standards. Manufacture of initial order of 1.10 lakh from HLL is in full swing. This order will be completed in 40 days," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Read: PM Modi Extends India's Coronavirus Lockdown Till May 3; Announces Additional Measures

Apart from the supply of coveralls, OFB has also ventured into producing face masks as per another pilot order placed by HLL under which around 90,000 non-medical masks have been manufactured and distributed. The production of these face masks continues amid the manufacturing of hand sanitizers as well. According to the statement, more than 70,000 liters have already been supplied to different agencies.

The OFB has also developed special two-meter tents that can be used for a medical emergency, screening, hospital triage, and quarantine purposes during the COVID-19 pandemic. These are made up of waterproof fabric, mild steel, and aluminium alloy and their supplies have already started.

Last month the Ministry of Defence announced that 285 beds had been designated by the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB). In a press release, the Ministry of Defence said, "Forty beds have been earmarked in hospitals at Vehicle Factory Jabalpur, thirty beds each at Metal and Steel Factory Ishapore, Gun and Shell Factory Cossipore, Ammunition Factory Khadki, Ordnance Factory Kanpur, Ordnance Factory Khamaria, Ordnance Factory Ambajhari, 25 beds at Ordnance Factory Ambernath and twenty beds each at Heavy Vehicle Factory Avadi and Ordnance Factory Medak."

Read: Indian Railways Extends Passenger Services Suspension Till May 3 Mirroring Covid Lockdown

Read: Congress' Singhvi Issues First Response; Terms PM Modi's Address 'amazing' But Pokes Holes

(With ANI Inputs)