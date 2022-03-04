Defence Ministry Postpones DefExpo 2022 Amid Ongoing Russia-Ukraine War

As the world grimly looks at the ongoing war in Ukraine, the Indian Defence Ministry had decided to postpone the Defence Expo 2022, just six days ahead of the scheduled date, citing ‘logistical problems.’ The Defence Expo 2022 was scheduled to be held in Gujarat’s Gandhi Nagar from March 10-14. The ministry of defence further informed that the fresh dates will be announced soon.

“Due to logistics problems being experienced by participants, the DefExpo 2022 proposed to be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat from March 10th till March 14th is postponed. The new dates will be communicated in due course,” the Ministry of Defence informed in a Tweet.

DefExpo 2022 postponed due to ongoing Russia-Ukraine war

As per reports, participant countries and companies have expressed their inability to participate in the defence expo amid the ongoing extensive battle, which is feared to blow up into a world war. It is pertinent to note that Russia, the US, and the UK have been the biggest participants in India’s DefExpos. Ukraine was the biggest exhibitor during the Aero-India show hosted by India last year.

Every two years, the DefExpo is conducted in different Indian states allowing Indian companies to present their military equipment to a global audience. At the event, international companies also exhibit their products. The most recent DefExpo was hosted in Lucknow, with previous editions in Chennai and Goa.

The ninth day of the Russia-Ukraine war

This comes in as embattled Ukraine continues to fight for its sovereignty for the 9th day of intensive warfare. Amid Russia’s ongoing aggression to capture Kyiv and various other Ukrainian cities, the Russian Federation on Friday attacked Ukraine’s largest Nuclear Power Plant. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is one of the 10 largest NPPs in the world that had caught fire on Friday, March 4, following continuous shelling by Russian troops. Located in southeastern Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia NPP is the largest Nuclear Power Plant in Europe.

As per reports, Russia fired at the Zaporizhzhia NPP during the battle for control of the crucial energy-producing city. The Security footage from the plant's main gate showed President Putin's troops engaged in active combat at the entrance of the site. However, the fire was doused after some time and no significant harm has been recorded. Yet the area is not out of danger, as Russian troops continue bombardment in southeastern Ukraine.

Even as Kherson, Mariupol, Sumy and Kharkiv have witnessed immense damage due to the Russian invasion, the satellite images revealed that Moscow has mustered a 64km long contingent of troops to enclose Kyiv.



Image: ANI