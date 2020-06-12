COVID-19: Defence Ministry Extends Delivery Period Of All Capital Acquisition Contracts

In light of the COVID-19 consequential lockdown disrupting the supply chain in the country, the Ministry of Defence has extended the delivery period for all existing capital acquisition contracts with the Indian vendors by four months.

"The Ministry of Defence has extended the delivery period for all existing capital acquisition contracts with Indian vendors by four months," a spokesperson in the ministry said.

The decision has been taken due to supply chain disruptions arising out of measures put in place by the government to contain the spread of the pandemic, they said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved an order to this effect, issued by the acquisition wing of the ministry.

"Force Majeure shall be applicable for a period of four months - March 25 to July 24", the order stated.

"Duration of this Force Majeure will be excluded while calculating the delay in delivery of contracted equipment/ service and imposition of Liquidated Damages charges," the order added.

The order further states that no separate contract specific amendments will be required to be made for the implementation of this decision. This measure would bring relief to the domestic defence industry, whose production schedules have been adversely affected by Covid-19 situation.

The order further added that the vendor is free to deliver the contracted items well within the extended delivery period. The foreign vendors can, however, approach the Ministry of Defence which will review on a case to case basis over the situation prevailing in their respective countries of the foreign vendors.

(With inputs from agencies)

