Defence Ministry Signs Contract Worth Rs 9,900 Crore With HAL, L&T; Why Is It Important?

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) on Tuesday, March 7, signed contracts worth Rs 9,900 crore with two companies for defence equipment. The contracts have been signed with the defence public sector giant Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Indian multinational conglomerate Larsen and Toubro (L&T). The deals are for the procurement of 70 HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft and three cadet training ships respectively.

The Union Cabinet had earlier approved the procurement of 70 HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft from HAL on March 1, 2023. The aircraft will cost over Rs 6,800 crore. The Cabinet had also cleared the signing of the contract with L&T for the acquisition of three cadet training ships worth more than Rs 3,100 crore under the buy Indian, IDDM (Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) category.

Buy Indian Category

It means the procurement of products from an Indian vendor or company. These items have been designed, developed and manufactured in India only. They are manufactured with 50 per cent of indigenous content on a cost basis of the total contract value.

HTT 40 is a turboprop aircraft possessing good low-speed handling qualities and providing better effectiveness. This fully aerobatic tandem seat turbo trainer has an airconditioned cockpit, modern avionics, hot refuelling, running change over and zero-zero ejection seats. The procurement will also include training aid and stimulators and will be supplied over six years.

HTT-40 contains about 56 per cent of indigenous content. This will be increased to 60 per cent due to the indigenisation of major components and equipment of the aircraft. HAL would also engage the domestic private industries, including MSME.

The cadet ships will give basic training to officer cadets including women cadets at the academy. This will provide basic naval training to the cadets. These ships will also train cadets from friendly countries to strengthen diplomatic relations with the countries of the foreign cadets in the academies.

The delivery is scheduled to begin in 2026. They will be indigenously designed, developed and constructed at Larsen and Toubro’s shipyard in Kattupalli, Chennai. This will generate employment of 22.5 lakh man-days over four and a half years.

The ships can also be deployed to areas of assistance. It can be used for evacuation of people from distressed areas, search and rescue operations and Humanitarian and disaster relief operations. This will also encourage the active participation of Indian shipbuilders and associated industries.