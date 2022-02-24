Defence Ministry signs MoU with CSC e-Governance to provide online pension services

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) The Ministry of Defence has signed a memorandum of understanding with CSC e-Governance Services India Limited to provide online pension services at over four lakh common service centres across the country, an official statement said on Thursday.

The MoU will provide last mile connectivity to pensioners, especially those who reside in remote areas of the country and those who do not have the means or technical wherewithal to log on to System for Pension Administration-Raksha (SPARSH), the ministry's statement noted.

"For these pensioners, the service centres will become an interface for SPARSH and provide an effective medium for pensioners to perform profile update requests, register grievances and seek redressal, digital annual identification, pensioner data verification or simply fetch detailed information regarding their monthly pension," it mentioned.

SPARSH has been designed keeping defence pensioners at the centre, who will be given a completely transparent view of their pension account, through an online portal, it stated.

"It captures and maintains a complete history of events and entitlements of the pensioner – right from the date of commencement of pension to the date of cessation of pension due to the last eligible beneficiary," it noted. PTI DSP SMN

