DAC Clears MQ-9 Reaper Drones Acquisition Ahead Of PM Modi's US Visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States of America scheduled from June 21 to June 24, reports suggest that India's Defence Ministry cleared the acquisition of MQ-9 Reaper drones during a high-level defence meeting on Thursday, June 15. The acquisition of these armed drones was among the priorities during the PM's visit. Estimates suggest that the deal could be for 30 Reapers worth $3 billion.

3 things you need to know:

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) meeting, led by the Defence Minister, commenced at 10 am (June 15) to acquire the MQ-9 Reaper armed drone from the US. Top officials from the Defence Ministry and military brass attended the meeting.

The three services also intend to procure MALE (Medium Altitude Long Endurance) drones of similar types from domestic sources.

According to reports, India plans to acquire at least 30 armed drones, with 10 drones allocated for each of the three services. The Indian Navy, currently utilising the Sea Guardian variant of the drone, has persistently requested the acquisition of these drones.

Why does India need the Reaper?

The Indian Navy's lease for the two Sea Guardian drones, which are variants of the Reaper acquired from the US in 2020, will expire next year. These General Atomics drones have proven to be effective platforms for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations, and their compatibility with other US systems is noteworthy. The Indian Navy has extensively utilised the drone’s ISR capabilities in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), accumulating 10,000 operational hours. China's increased presence in the IOR has prompted India to closely monitor foreign warships and naval vessels.

During the leasing process, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral MS Pawar highlighted that the Navy successfully concluded the procedure within a span of 37 days. The drones have also been observed near Myanmar's COCO Islands, where strategic upgrades are underway. China's encirclement strategy, including investments in Myanmar and control of ports in the region, has raised concerns for India's security. Given India's lack of maritime assets to effectively monitor the IOR and cancelled plans for more P8i aircraft, extending the MQ-9 lease or purchasing the drone is crucial.

Considering Pakistan's acquisition of Turkish Bayraktar TB2 and Akinci drones, as well as China's known strength in the drone manufacturing business, the DAC prioritised the acquisition of armed drones. The deepening partnership between the US and India in the past couple of years, driven by the US' desire to counter China's growing influence, has led to increased defence and military collaboration, even in the absence of a formal security alliance.

Do the Reapers indicate a rejection of Indian drones?

Although India has a similar indigenous unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) platform called the Rustom 2, delays in its development have suggested that its induction may not happen anytime soon. However, as the reports suggest, the DAC also plans to acquire a similar MALE drone that would be "Made in India." This decision opens up prospects for India's indigenous drone manufacturing and assures that foreign purchases will not undermine India's potential. Furthermore, the decision to acquire 30 MQ-9 drones would ensure that India's security situation is not compromised in light of Pakistan's and China's increasing capabilities in unmanned aerial systems.

[Rustom 2 Drone during flight trial (Image: DRDO)]

PM Modi will visit the US from June 21 to 24, marking his first state visit during his nine-year tenure. He will address the US Congress for the second time, emphasising the historic relationship and commitment to global peace, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.

(With inputs from ANI)