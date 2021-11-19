Defence Ministry To Get 2 Fixed Base Full Mission Simulators For Jaguar Aircraft From HAL

To further boost India's air defence prowess, the Centre has signed a contract to procure two Fixed Base Full Mission Simulators for Jaguar aircraft from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force, with 5 years of Comprehensive Annual Maintenance. The simulators would be procured at a combined total cost of Rs 357 crores, and installed at Air Force Stations in Jamnagar and Gorakhpur.

Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, India is continuously growing in its power to indigenously design, develop and manufacture advanced cutting-edge technologies and systems in the Defence Sector, as per the statement.

The manufacturing of Fixed Base Full Mission Simulator (FBFMS) by HAL will further push to the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and boost indigenization of defence production and the defence industry in the country, it added.

The commissioning of the first FBFMS with associated equipment will be completed within 27 months from the contract at Air Force Station Jamnagar and the 2nd FBFMS is expected to be completed within 36 months from the contract at Air Force Station Gorakhpur.

By procuring these simulators, the IAF will enhance the quality of flying training to higher standards as the pilots can be exposed to various contingencies in the entire operating envelope including simulation of advanced long-range weapons.

PM Modi to hand over HAL-manufactured LCH to IAF in Jhansi

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to officially hand over indigenously manufactured Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) to the Indian Air Force at Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi on November 19. PM Modi will be handing over the LCH, manufactured by state-run aerospace and defence company HAL, to Indian Airforce Chief Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari and UAVs manufactured by local startups to Army Chief General MM Naravane.

He will also be dedicating Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) as part of celebrations to mark the 75th year of India's Independence. PM Modi will dedicate warfare resources to all three forces stationed at Jhansi and also lay the foundation stone of anti-tank guided missiles developed by Bharat Dynamics Limited.