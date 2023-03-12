Defence Ministry To Procure 6 Dornier-228 Planes, Signs Rs 667 Cr Contract With HAL

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Friday, March 10 to buy six Dornier aeroplanes for the Indian Air Force for a total of Rs 667 crores. The Air Force's capacity to operate in remote areas will be improved with the addition of six new aircraft.

The Dornier 228 is a multipurpose, extremely adaptable light transport aircraft. It was specially created to satisfy the varied needs of utility and commuter transportation as well as maritime surveillance. The aeroplane will have a five-blade composite propeller and an upgraded fuel-efficient engine. The aircraft is best suitable for short-haul operations from the northeast's unfinished and short runways and India's island chains.



From 1981 to 1998, Dornier GmbH developed and produced the twin-turboprop Dornier 228 STOL utility aircraft. In Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) purchased a production licence in 1983 and produced an additional 125 aeroplanes. The same airframe is used, but with better features and capabilities like a new five-blade propeller, a glass cabin, and a greater range.



After being granted a 6,838 crore contract by the government, HAL received the Dornier order. The Dornier order for HAL follows a 6,838 crore contract for 70 HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft that was given by the defence minister. The Indian Air Force's capabilities will increase with the acquisition of six aircraft.

With a dispatch reliability of 99%, it is praised for its adaptability, cheap operating costs, and high level of dependability.



Utility workers found the Dornier 228's rectangular fuselage section and big side loading doors to be especially useful. The supercritical wing that is used by the aeroplane is one of its most distinctive characteristics. The unusual construction of the wing is a box made of four integrally milled alloy panels. The Ribs, stringers, trailing edge, and fowler flaps are made of Kevlar, while the leading edge of the wing is made of standard alloy panels.



This wing's advantages over conventional techniques include a 15% weight reduction, the removal of 12,000 rivets, and a reduction in the manufacturing effort per aircraft of about 340 man hours. Although the fuselage and tail are of conventional construction, chemical milling is used to reduce weight. Its specialised equipment is used for environmental study, maritime surveillance, border patrol, medevac, search and rescue, and para drop operations. A 360-degree monitoring radar, side-looking airborne radar, forward-looking infrared sensors, and other significant items are part of the special equipment.