Defence Ministry's 'Arjun' Mk-1A Tanks Will Boost Make In India Initiative, Know How

The Ministry of Defence as a part of the Centre's Make in India initiative on Thursday, September 23, sealed a contract to procure 118 Main Battle Tanks (MBTs) Arjun for the Indian Army. As a result, this will further provide a major boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's envisioned 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. Thereafter, the Centre looks forward to make local business and people self-reliant by providing employment to thousands of people through this contract.

According to the announcement made by the Defence Ministry, the order for 118 Arjuna Mk-1A tanks has been given to the Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF) in Avadi, Chennai. Earlier in the month of February, PM Modi handed over the MBT Arjun Mk-1A to the Indian Army in Chennai. The project which is worth over 7,000 crores will be e major contribution towards the Make in India initiative as all the tanks will be designed and built in an India-based industry.

Arjun Mk-1A order to boost employment and self-reliance in India

The Defence Ministry further stated that production avenues that will be set up by HVF will invite more than 200 Indian vendors and MSMEs and provide employment opportunities to around 8,000 people. The people will be involved in the flagship project showcasing the indigenous capability in cutting-edge defence technologies, the ministry added.

Thereafter, as a part of India's self-reliant initiative, the Arjun MBT Mk-1A is an indigenous tank for India's self-reliance in Armoured Fighting Vehicle capability and is distinct from the contemporary main battle tanks. The new variant has modern battle technologies and is a totally dependable warfighting vehicle.

Furthermore, all the acquisition proposals of tanks will be developed and manufactured indigenously and will include platforms and systems by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). In order to meet the Atmanirbhar Bharat goals of the government on time, the Defence Acquisition Council has also approved all capital acquisition contracts.

Make-In-India initiative of Arjun tanks

The Arjun tank is an indigenous tank manufactured by DRDO for the Indian Army. This tank is a third-generation main battle range named after 'Arjun', the archer prince who is one of the main protagonists of the epic Mahabharata. The tank has 72 more features compared to its previous version. The 118 tanks would join the fleet of the first batch of 124 Arjun tanks already recruited by the army and deployed in the western desert along the Pakistani front. The 118 Arjun tanks, like the first 124 tanks, would form two regiments in the armored corps of the Indian army.

With agency inputs

Image: PTI/PIB