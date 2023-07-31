Defence Ministry's DMA Spearheads Joint Maintenance Strategies For Defence Cost Savings

The Department of Military Affairs (DMA) is making significant strides in optimizing funds through joint maintenance of common weapon systems and platforms. With a focus on creating joint fighting formations under the Theatre Commands, the DMA has commenced joint procurement of weapon systems and now looks to streamline joint maintenance, leading to substantial cost savings, according to defence officials.

In a series of discussions among stakeholders from the Indian Armed Forces and integrated defence staff, the prospect of joint maintenance has been explored extensively. Recognizing the potential for savings and improved serviceability, the DMA is actively considering the joint maintenance of various weapon platforms, including a fleet of light helicopters like the Cheetah and Chetak, operated jointly by all three services (Army, Navy and Air Force).

Fostering collaborative maintenance strategies

Efforts are underway to harmonize maintenance operations for the Dornier aircraft, utilized by the Indian Air Force, Navy, and Coast Guard. Joint maintenance of these platforms is expected to enhance operational efficiency while optimizing expenditure. As part of its collaborative approach, the Indian Army is already facilitating joint maintenance initiatives with the Indian Air Force for Apache attack helicopters. Personnel from the Army have been posted to the Air Force units operating these choppers to undergo training in their operations, paving the way for unified maintenance practices.

The decision by the Indian Navy to adopt the Rafale fighter aircraft, already in service with the Indian Air Force, further reinforces the vision for joint maintenance. This shared fighter aircraft fleet enables better management of spares and equipment, facilitating cost-effective maintenance. Additionally, the acquisition of 31 Predator Drones from the United States for all three services includes provisions for a common maintenance, repair, and overhaul facility within the country.

This move aligns with the DMA's objective of leveraging economies of scale and streamlining maintenance operations. The Department of Military Affairs' proactive efforts to implement joint maintenance for common weapon systems and platforms is a significant step towards enhancing cost savings and operational efficiency. Through collaborative strategies and shared resources, the DMA aims to optimize expenditure on maintenance while bolstering India's defence capabilities.