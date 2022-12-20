Last Updated:

Defence Personnel To Get Bandhan Bank Services

Private lender Bandhan Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Controller General of Defence Accounts to extend banking facilities to servicemen.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Defence Personnel

Image: PTI


Private lender Bandhan Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Controller General of Defence Accounts to extend banking facilities to servicemen.

A statement by the bank said that under the MoU, Bandhan Bank will provide services to the defence pensioners and their families through its 557 branches.

The service to the defence personnel will be provided under the System for Pension Administration Raksha (SPARSH).

Starting 2015, the bank presently has 5,646 outlets with more than 2.77 crore customers and a business of around Rs 1,80,000 lakh crore. 

READ | Bandhan Bank shares rally 5 pc after RBI allows network expansion
READ | Bandhan Bank announces big expansion; will launch 125 new outlets across 15 states
READ | Bandhan Bank to gradually pare micro credit exposure: Ghosh
READ | Lockdown: Bandhan Bank sees no problem in loan repayments

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT