Defense Minister Rajnath Singh Holds Talks With Russia, Clariifies India's Stance On War

As Russia continues its offensive in Ukraine, India's Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday, October 26, had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation and General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, to discuss the ongoing war.

General of the Army Sergei Shoigu conveyed to his Indian counterpart his concerns about possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a ‘dirty bomb’. Singh, however, reiterated India's position in the war. He reportedly said that this issue should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy and that nuclear weapons should not be used in war as it is against the principle of humanity.

On the other hand, Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to Ukraine as soon as he took office. Sunak expressed Britain's solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine. This move of Sunak has angered Russia. In this conversation, Russia said that it does not see any hope of good relations with Britain.

This comes after US President Joe Biden warned Russia against using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying it would be an “incredibly serious mistake”. The Biden administration had earlier said Russia had given notice that it intended to stage routine drills of its nuclear capabilities while Ukraine's nuclear energy operator claimed its neighbour was performing some secret work at Europe's largest nuclear power plant. “Let me just say: Russia would be making an incredibly serious mistake if it uses a tactical nuclear weapon,” Biden told reporters at the White House on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy urges EU to pour $38 billion into Ukraine

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged European leaders to offer greater financial support for his country. While addressing a virtual conference with European Union leaders, Zelenskyy urged EU nations to cover an expected budget deficit of $38 billion next year for his country. During his speech, the war-embattled President underscored the hefty amount as an unsustainable amount-- which is significant to salaries of teachers, doctors, social benefits, and pensions.

"This potential is available. This potential exists in particular thanks to the International Monetary Fund and other financial institutions. Our dialogue continues. And I believe that it will develop from abstract numbers to specifics. A specific amount of funding, with specific sources," he said.

"Especially since the Ukrainian potential is such that we can give much more in return! This is what Russia is fighting for, this is what reconstruction means for Ukraine, this is what victory means for Ukraine and this is what peace in Ukraine means," he added.