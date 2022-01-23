Defer COVID-19 Vaccination, Booster Dose, By 3 Months If You Fall Under THIS Category

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday released new guidelines for people wishing to take the COVID-19 vaccine after contracting the coronavirus infection. In a letter to States and UTs, Vikas Sheel, Additional Secretary & Mission Director of Vikas Sheel, shared that any individual having lab test proven COVID-19 illness should defer vaccination, including the booster dose, by three months after recovery.

"In case of individuals having lab test proven SARS-2 COVID-19 illness, all COVID-19 vaccinations including precaution dose to be deferred by three months after recovery", the letter read.

According to the National Health Mission (NHM), several requests had been received from various quarters seeking guidance for the administration of the precautionary dose to eligible persons having COVID-19 illness. The letter underscored that the deferment of COVID-19 vaccination as well as booster shots, three months after infection, was based on scientific evidence and the recommendation of NTAGI. India began administering the precautionary doses to the healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 60 years of age from January 10 this year.

India's COVID-19 tally

India has achieved another milestone after its COVID-19 vaccination crossed the 162 crore mark in the country on January 23, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the data released on the CoWIN portal on Sunday, 1,62,07,04,375 vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries. Of these, 92,94,16,411 first doses, 68,35,33,256 second doses and 77,54,708 precautionary doses have been administered to people in the country. When it comes to the age group 15-18 years, the vaccination coverage has already crossed 4.17 crore, less than a month after it commenced on 3 January 2022.

On the infection front, India logged 3,33,533 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,92,37,264, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The active cases have increased to 21,87,205, while the death toll has climbed to 4,89,409 with 525 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am, informed.

