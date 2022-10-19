DefExpo 2022 LIVE Stream: Fighter Jets, Naval Vessels & Cutting-edge Military Tech

DefExpo 2022, the nation's biggest-ever defence exhibition till date exclusively featuring Indian companies was inaugurated by PM Modi in Gandhinagar on Wednesday. It aims at supporting, showcasing and forging partnerships for the Indian aerospace and defence manufacturing sectors to achieve the overall objective of catering to domestic requirements while fulfilling the needs of friendly foreign countries. Speaking on this occasion, the PM explained the significance of India's push towards indigenisation in the defence sector.

PM Modi stated, "This event of DefExpo-2022 is drawing such a grand picture of new India, whose resolution we have taken in Amritkal. There is also the development of the nation in this, there is also the participation of the states. It also has youth power, and youthful dreams. It also has the youthful resolve and youthful potential. There is hope for the world, there are opportunities for cooperation for friendly countries."

Watch PM Modi's address at DefExpo 2022 here:

"Defense expo has been happening in our country before, but this time defense expo is unprecedented. It is also a symbol of a new beginning. This is the first such Defense Expo in the country in which only Indian companies are participating. Only Made in India defense equipment is there," he added. Recalling that India was recognised as the world's largest defence importer till 8 years ago, he stated that the exports of the country's defence products have increased 8 times since then. He also mentioned that 411 defence-related goods can only be procured locally.