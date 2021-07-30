DefExpo-2022 Scheduled To Be Held In Gujarat's Gandhinagar From March 11-13 Next Year

India’s flagship military exhibition, DefExpo, which is the land and naval systems show of the Defence Ministry, is scheduled to be held in Gujarat's Gandhinagar from March 11-13 next year, said the officials on Friday. The DefExpo-2022 show, which is organised by the Ministry of Defence every 2 years, comes at a time when the government has sharpened its focus on promoting self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector and positioning India as an exporter of military hardware.

Until 2014, the DefExpo was held in Delhi but after the NDA-led government came to power, it was decided that the venues of the show will be changed regularly. Earlier in 2016, the DefExpo was held in Goa, it was then taken to Chennai in 2018. Besides this show, the Ministry every year organises military exhibitions in form of the defence expo and the aero India.

DefExpo 2020

The last edition of DefExpo was held in Lucknow and that had witnessed the participation of a large number of exhibitors and attracted more than 12 lakh visitors. Incidentally, Lucknow is the parliamentary constituency of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. During the Lucknow edition of DefExpo, emphasis was given to the Uttar Pradesh defence corridor, and the main theme of Defence Expo 2020 was: 'India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub'. The focus of the 2020 event was: 'Digital Transformation of Defence'.

India has set aside ₹70,221 crores this year for domestic defence procurement, accounting for 63% of the military’s capital budget. Last year, the ministry spent over ₹51,000 crores, or 58% of the capital budget, on domestic purchases.

