DefExpo To See Launch Of New 0.32 Side Swing Revolver, Open To Civilians With License

In a massive boost to Atmanirbhar Bharat, Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited has developed a new 0.32 side swing revolver. The revolver will be launched at DefExpo 2022 on Thursday in Gandhinagar. Notably, the gun can also be purchased by civilians with a license. This new revolver is reportedly lighter than its previous versions and can fire up to 50 metres.

Notably, Indian citizens are allowed to buy 0.22 or 0.32 handguns or rifles depending on the license they have. There is also a license available for sporting rifles of various categories.

Advanced Weapons & Equipment India Limited has developed new .32 side swing revolver, to be launched at Defexpo-2022 today in Gandhinagar. The gun can be purchased by civilians with license. This new revolver is lighter than its previous versions & can fire up to 50m pic.twitter.com/pnf3LL1WF0 — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2022

The development comes after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that organising DefExpo reflects a strong resolve to safeguard the nation. “Organising this Def-Expo at the beginning of 'Amritkal', reflects our strong resolve to safeguard the nation and become a defence manufacturing hub for the world in the next 25 years," he said.

DefExpo 2022

DefExpo 2022 is India's biggest-ever defence exhibition to date exclusively featuring Indian companies. The event was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gandhinagar on Wednesday. It aims at supporting, showcasing and forging partnerships for the Indian aerospace and defence manufacturing sectors to achieve the overall objective of catering to domestic requirements while fulfilling the needs of friendly foreign countries.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, "This event of DefExpo-2022 is drawing such a grand picture of new India, whose resolution we have taken in Amritkal. There is also the development of the nation in this, there is also the participation of the states. It also has youth power and youthful dreams. It also has the youthful resolve and youthful potential. There is hope for the world, there are opportunities for cooperation for friendly countries."

"Defence Expo used to be held in our country earlier too but Def Expo 2022 is unprecedented. It's the symbol of a new beginning. It's the first such Defence Expo in the country where only Indian companies are participating, where there are only Made in India defence equipment," PM Modi added.