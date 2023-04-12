A day after defying the Congress leadership with his hunger strike against the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government, senior party leader Sachin Pilot arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday, April 12.

According to the sources, Pilot is likely to meet Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital. The meeting might take place between 11 am to 1 pm on Wednesday.

Ashok Gehlot calls for press brief

Meanwhile, CM Ashok Gehlot, who has maintained his silence over the matter since yesterday, has called a press conference today. The state AICC in charge of Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa will be visiting Jaipur today to join Gehlot's briefing. Notably, the political crisis in Rajasthan escalated as former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday staged a hunger strike at the Shaheed Samark in Jaipur.

Despite Congress labelling his dharna as 'anti-party activity', Pilot began his day-long fast, demanding action from his own regime in cases of alleged corruption related to the previous BJP government in the state led by Vasundhara Raje. Gehlot responded to Pilot's protest with a video announcing a ‘Mehengai Rahat Camp’ which will aim to make 'Rajasthan No 1' by the year 2030.

Pilot claimed that Congress came to power in Rajasthan by promising the voters of stern action against corruption in the state. "I wrote a letter to CM Gehlot and explained that it is high time that we must fulfil our promises made to the people of the state," he said during the press conference organised on Sunday.

According to Pilot, he wrote the first letter in this regard to Gehlot on March 28, 2022, a year ago, but received no response. He again sent a letter on November 2, 2022, where he mentioned that it is time to probe the allegations that Congress levelled against the BJP government after coming to power in Rajasthan. However, he neither received any response nor was any action carried out against the BJP.