Defining Photos Of Farmers' Protest, From 'Delhi Chalo' To Republic Day Clash To Repeal

Sikh volunteers prepared a traditional cool drink called 'Shardayi' for farmers staging 'Rail Roko' agitation over farm bills, in Amritsar
Members of various farmers organisations clashed with police during the 'Delhi Chalo' protest march at the Singhu border in Delhi
The farmers set up community kitchens upon moving in to Delhi's border protest points, feeding hundreds in makeshift langars
During the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, farmers clashed with the police at the Red Fort, New Delhi
Barricades were placed by the Police when farmers in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan blocked the roads in February 2020
Farmers in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan blocked highways with tractor trolleys and sat-in demonstrations against Centre's Agri laws
One of the farmers gets a shave as farmers' protest at Delhi borders entered the 75th day on Feb 8
During 'Kisan Sansad', women farmers protested against the Centre's farm reform laws at Jantar Mantar