Last Updated:

Defining Photos Of Farmers' Protest, From 'Delhi Chalo' To Republic Day Clash To Repeal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Nov 19 announced that the Centre will officially withdraw the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament

Written By
Vidyashree S
Bengaluru
1/12
Image: PTI/INSTAGRAM

Farmers staged a protest against the Centre's three farm laws in Bengaluru in September 2020.

Amritsar
2/12
Image: PTI/INSTAGRAM

Sikh volunteers prepared a traditional cool drink called 'Shardayi' for farmers staging 'Rail Roko' agitation over farm bills, in Amritsar

Delhi Chalo protest
3/12
Image: PTI/INSTAGRAM

Members of various farmers organisations clashed with police during the 'Delhi Chalo' protest march at the Singhu border in Delhi

Farmers preparing food
4/12
Image: PTI/INSTAGRAM

The farmers set up community kitchens upon moving in to Delhi's border protest points, feeding hundreds in makeshift langars

Singhu border
5/12
Image: PTI/INSTAGRAM

Farmers at the Singhu border offering prayers

Republic Day
6/12
Image: PTI/INSTAGRAM

On the 72nd Republic Day, a 'tractor march' was called by the farmer unions

Red Ford
7/12
Image: PTI/INSTAGRAM

During the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, farmers clashed with the police at the Red Fort, New Delhi

Punjab farmers
8/12
Image: PTI/INSTAGRAM

Barricades were placed by the Police when farmers in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan blocked the roads in February 2020

Farmers protest
9/12
Image: PTI/INSTAGRAM

Farmers in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan blocked highways with tractor trolleys and sat-in demonstrations against Centre's Agri laws

&5th day of Farmers' protest
10/12
Image: PTI/INSTAGRAM

One of the farmers gets a shave as farmers' protest at Delhi borders entered the 75th day on Feb 8

Women protesters
11/12
Image: PTI/INSTAGRAM

During 'Kisan Sansad', women farmers protested against the Centre's farm reform laws at Jantar Mantar

Farmers celebrate
12/12
Image: PTI/INSTAGRAM

Farmers celebrated as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19 announced that the three contentious farm laws introduced in 2020 will be repealed

Tags: India, Farm Laws, Narendra Modi
COMMENT
More Photos
View all
In Pics: PM Modi inaugurates ₹100 cr worth Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in MP

In Pics: PM Modi inaugurates ₹100 cr worth Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in MP