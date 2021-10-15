Dehradun Administration To 'reward' People Who Take 2nd Dose In Latest COVID Vaccine Drive

With a motive to encourage people to take their second dose of the COVID vaccine, the Dehradun district administration on Friday announced a mega vaccination camp against COVID. The ‘Vaccination Mela’, or the distinctive drive, would be organised between October 18 and November 2, in association with the state health department and the Smart City Project Ltd. The drive is already being deemed influential in encouraging people to take the second shot of the COVID vaccine.

The slogan for the drive has been set as "Festivals are fun only when the second dose is done."

People to get rewarded for taking second dose through lucky draw

District Magistrate of Dehradun, Rajesh Kumar, who is also the CEO of the Smart City Ltd, said that during the COVID vaccination fair that will take place from October 18 to November 2, residents will be rewarded for taking the second dose, the winners of which will be decided via a lucky draw sponsored by Smart City Ltd.

"People will also be urged to get inoculated during this period," added Kumar.

The District Magistrate informed that almost 100% of the eligible population in the district have been fully vaccinated.

"The people to people contact is more during the festive season. So with a view of vaccinating every individual against COVID-19, with the second dose, the administration is organising the Vaccination Mela, and the ones who will inoculate themselves during this period will be eligible to win various prizes in the lucky draw," said the Dehradun DM.

Prizes offered for second dose

The prizes in the Mega Lucky Draw organised by the Dehradun District administration include electric Scooty, LED TV with sound system and a double-door refrigerator in addition to consolation prizes such as smartphones, tablets, microwave ovens, kitchen appliances, food processors, induction stoves, tracksuits, shoes, etc.

Notably, the Ahmedabad civic body had last month declared gifts such as edible oil and a lucky draw with Rs 10,000 worth prizes to people who took the COVID vaccine, as a part of its attempts to increase the vaccination rate and also to achieve the 100% vaccination target.

Uttarakhand on Friday reported 28 fresh COVID cases, taking the total toll of infections to 343,729. The death toll remained at 7,397 with no new fatalities. The state also reported a total of 175 active cases of the lethal disease, according to the state health department bulletin.

Inputs: ANI

Image: AP/SHUTTERSTOCK