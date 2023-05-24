Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Starts May 25, PM Modi To Flag Off Train

The Vande Bharat Dehradun to Delhi train will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conference on May 25. The Dehradun-Delhi train will be the first Vande Bharat running in Uttarakhand, and is expected to usher in a new era for comfortable travel. The Vande Bharat train is built in India and features cutting-edge safety systems, including Kavach tech, the Prime Minister's Office said on Wednesday.

The Vande Bharat trains are aimed at pursuing the railways' goal to electrify national rail routes to realise PM Modi's objective of providing cleaner modes of public transport.

The Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat is the latest in a series of Vande Bharat trains flagged off by the prime minister. Earlier this month, PM Modi flagged off Odisha's first Vande Bharat. The train will go to and fro Puri and Howrah in West Bengal.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said new India is developing its own technology and spreading it through out the nation.

#WATCH | PM Modi flags off Odisha's first Vande Bharat train between Puri and Howrah pic.twitter.com/jDGO8DUFLW — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2023

"The Vande Bharat Express will further strengthen the religious, cultural and spiritual connection between Howrah and Puri," he had said.

Fifteen Vande Bharat trains are currently running in the nation, enhancing both connectivity and the economy, PM Modi said while flagging off the Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express.

"There was a time when new technologies and facilities used to remain limited to Delhi or the big cities. But now, India has chosen a new path. This new India is making technologies on its own and reaching those to different corners of the country," PM said, while referring to the indigenously developed Vande Bharat trains.

Railway Minister Ashwini Viashnaw travelled on the inaugural journey from Puri to Howrah, West Bengal. After reaching Howrah, he said, “PM Modi has set a target that Vande Bharat should reach almost all the states by June...Vande Metro is being designed for a distance of less than 100 km and for daily travel of passengers,"