Dehradun: DM Warns Against Officials Keeping Their Phones Switched Off Amid Landslides

Under the view of heavy rainfall followed by landslides, floods, accidents, and the COVID-19 situation, the Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar on Friday has issued an order stating that no district-level officials should keep their mobile phones switched off. As a part of their order, it has been clearly instructed to keep their phones on except in cases of personal emergency as people try to reach out to the officials at any moment.

Notably, the order issued by DM Rajesh Kumar on Friday speaks on the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state followed by incidents of natural disasters including waterlogging, landslides, heavy rainfall further triggering accidents at various places.

According to the DM, in the case of such a situation, the affected people may require immediate help and try to reach out to the department officials. However, certain recent reports suggest that most mobile phones are found to be switched off thus creating a difficult situation for the people.

Henceforth, the order strictly directs all the district administration officers to keep their mobiles switched on.

Dehradun DM Kumar also spoke about the consequences to be faced on violation of the order. In case, any official is found having their mobile phones switched off will face strict actions under the various sections of the Disaster Management Act.

Rainfall and landslides in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand has been facing heavy rainfall over the past few days triggering landslides and massive destruction across the state. Also, an orange alert has been issued in Uttarakhand urging the citizens to stay inside their homes ahead of rough weather.

According to Indian Meteorological Department, heavy rainfall has been predicted for the isolated areas on September 19 and 20.



Earlier last week, a massive landslide triggered by heavy rainfall on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway damaged several vehicles as boulders tumbled down the road. Also, several roads and highways are closed down following a heavy downpour over the past few days now.

Char Dham Yatra resumes

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Government has announced that the Chardham Yatra will start on 18 September. This come a day after the Nainital High Court lifted the ban on Chardham Yatra and ordered the authorities to aggressively enforce COVID-appropriate behaviour during the pilgrimage. Earlier, it was banned by the Supreme Court due to a sudden spike in infections.

(With ANI inputs; Image: ANI/PTI)