Delay In Communication By Airline Over Flight Cancellation Sparks Anger Among Passengers

Angry passengers created a ruckus at the Goa Airport on Wednesday over delay in communication by the airline over the cancellation of a flight. According to the passengers, a Go First Goa to Mumbai flight was scheduled to depart at 2:10 pm, with a boarding time of 1:30 pm. Meanwhile, passengers were informed about the cancellation of the flight at 1:30 pm, just nearly half an hour before the departure time of the flight.

According to reports, more than 80 passengers were stuck due to the immediate cancellation of the aircraft. Further, passengers went on to pursue a heated argument with the airline staff members as no alternative flights were arranged at the moment. However, there are no official statement issued yet by the airline regarding the matter.

(More updates to follow..)