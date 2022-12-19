Delayed, Diverted: Spice Jet Mumbai To Darbhanga Flight Lands In Patna; Passengers Furious

A Spice Jet flight carrying 157 passengers onboard that was scheduled from Mumbai to Darbhanga was diverted and landed in Patna. Furious passengers created a ruckus at the Patna Airport for the change of route without any prior information.

Chaos at Patna airport after Spice Jet flight from Mumbai to Darbhanga diverted

The incident happened on the afternoon of December 18, when Spice Jet flight number SG 115 which took off from Mumbai was diverted to Patna instead of Darbhanga. An uproar was witnessed at the airport premises as passengers alleged that no arrangement was made by the airline company to send them to Darbhanga. One of the passengers shared the horror stating, "The flight was rescheduled, delayed for over 2 hours, and didn't even reach its original destination." "No assistance was provided by the airline's authorities," added the passenger.

Elaborating on the incident, the passenger said, "The actual timings of our Spice Jet flight from Mumbai to Darbhanga was 12:40 pm which was rescheduled to 1:40 pm. Even after the change in the time, our flight took off at 3:00 pm. Now, they brought us to Patna instead of Drabhanga citing bad weather conditions. They should at least inform us before. We reached here at 5:00 pm and they are not providing any assistance."

Another Spice Jet passenger at the Patna airport shared his ordeal, "We were supposed to travel from Mumbai to Darbhanga but at the last minute we were dropped off in Patna. We have been waiting for 1 hour. They asked us to find out the solution".

Expressing displeasure a woman passenger said, "I have come from Mumbai and was supposed to reach Darbhanga at 4 pm but I am still stuck here. My work is done and now what will I do after reaching there?"