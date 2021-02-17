Delegation Of 24 Foreign Envoys Arrives In J&K For 2-day Visit; Interacts With Locals

A delegation of envoys from across the world reached Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday to assess the development work and the security situation in the union territory, especially after the successful completion of the District Development Council (DDC) elections.

Foreign envoys from 24 nations are on a two-day visit to J&K to gain first-hand information on the development work undertaken by the administration after the abrogation of Article 370 that gave a special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The delegation arrived in Srinagar for their visit to the union territory on Wednesday, where they were accorded a traditional welcome by Kashmiri locals who sang songs and showered flower petals on the envoys.

Jammu and Kashmir: A batch of foreign envoys arrived in Srinagar today for a visit to the union territory.



Envoys from 24 nations are part of the delegation visiting the UT. pic.twitter.com/Z1if49qIXN — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2021

The delegation of foreign envoys visiting Jammu and Kashmir, being accorded traditional welcome upon their arrival. pic.twitter.com/yQcnEElYd3 — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2021

LIST OF ENVOYS:

1. Chile

2. Brazil

3. Cuba

4. Bolivia

5. Estonia

6. Finland

7. France

8. Ireland

9. Netherlands

10. Portugal

11. EU

12. Belgium

13. Spain

14. Sweden

15. Italy

16. Bangladesh

17. Malawi

18. Eritrea

19. Cote d’Ivoire

20. Ghana

21. Senegal

22. Malaysia

23. Tajikistan

24. Kyrgyzstan

The delegation first visited the Magam block in Budgam, where they were welcomed by DDC Chairman Nazir Khan and other panchayat representatives. The newly-elected members of the DDC showcased the Centre's efforts in ensuring democracy at the grass-roots level through Panchayati Raj, grief redressal, and Block divas celebrations - a public outreach program in which the administration reaches the doorstep of people to address their grievances.

Jammu and Kashmir: The visiting foreign envoys arrived at Magam block of Budgam district. They were briefed on Panchayati Raj and grievance redressal through Back to villages and Block, when admn reaches the doorstep of people. The delegation also interacted with locals. pic.twitter.com/MOdfHCAtHr — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2021

The delegation also interacted with locals and noted their views on the actions taken by the local government.

Jammu and Kashmir: French envoy Emmanuel Lenain and Italian envoy Vincenzo de Luca interact with locals in Magam block of Budgam district.



A batch of foreign envoys is visiting the union territory. pic.twitter.com/9OZGsO7C0m — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2021

Jammu and Kashmir: Foreign envoys who are visiting the union territory, interact with locals in Magam block of Budgam district. pic.twitter.com/WK2O1WcQY5 — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2021

On the second day, the ambassadors would visit Jammu where they will meet Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, besides some of the DDC members and representatives of some social organisations. The envoys would be briefed about the security situation by senior officers involved with the law-and-order situation in the Kashmir valley, especially attempts of Pakistan to push terrorists into India through the Line of Control, and also about the frequent ceasefire violations.

Foreign delegation's first visit to J&K after revoking Article 370

Last year, envoys from 17 nations including the US had visited Jammu and Kashmir. The team also comprised ambassadors from Vietnam, South Korea, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Niger, Nigeria, Morocco, Guyana, Argentina, Philippines, Norway, Maldives, Fiji, Togo, Bangladesh, and Peru.

Three months after the Centre withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by revoking Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated it into two union territories, a delegation of 23 EU MPs was taken on a two-day visit to assess the situation in the Union Territory by the International Institute for Non-Aligned Studies, a Delhi-based think tank.

