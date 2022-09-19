Delegation Of Delhi's Gurdwara Visits PM Modi; Wraps Turban Around His Head

A delegation of Delhi’s Gurdwara Shri Bala Sahib Ji visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Monday to mark the culmination of the three-day ‘Akhand paath’. The program, which started on September 15, concluded on the Prime Minister's birthday. Born in 1950, PM Modi turned 72 on September 17.

In the visuals from their meeting, members of the Gurdwara were seen wrapping a turban around PM's head and reciting a holy text.

#WATCH | A delegation of Delhi’s Gurdwara Shri Bala Sahib Ji visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence after the Gurdwara organised an ‘Akhand paath’ which started on 15th September and culminated on 17th September, on his birthday. pic.twitter.com/G2yAi4BAEL — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2022

PM Modi interacts with Sikh delegations

In recent months, PM has made repeated efforts to engage with the Sikh community. Earlier in April, Modi hosted a Sikh delegation and addressed them at his residence in Delhi. He was seen sporting a red turban as he greeted the delegation, which included people from different walks of life.

In March, Prime Minister met a group of eminent Sikh personalities and intellectuals at his residence in Delhi. During the meeting, which last for 90 minutes, PM Modi spoke about his association with Sikhs over the years and the work his government has done for them.

The interaction was held on diverse topics like farmer welfare, youth empowerment, drug-free society, National Educational Policy, skilling, employment, technology, and Punjab's overall development trajectory.