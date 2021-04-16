Delhi: 10 IAS Appointed As 'nodal Officers' Following Highest COVID-19 Spike

On Friday, the Delhi government-appointed 10 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers as 'nodal officers' in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia has been appointed as the 'nodal minister' for COVID-19 management in the national capital. He said that these steps are taken to ensure better patient management and swift decision-making.

The 10 'nodal officers' are appointed to COVID-19 hospitals operated by the Delhi government and have been asked to work from the health care facility they have been assigned to.

An order issued by the health department read, "The officers will be overall in-charge of the COVID-19 hospital assigned to them and will exercise general superintendence, directions and control over the functioning of the hospital."

According to the aforementioned order, the name and phone number of these 'nodal officers' would be displayed at prominent places in the hospital. These IAS officers have been asked to bring succor from staff of their original office too. Earlier in the day, Manish Sisodia who is the 'nodal minister' for COVID-19 management in the city said,

"To ensure better patient management and quick decision making, 10 IAS officers have been appointed as nodal officers for Delhi govt Covid Hospitals. Each officer shall be stationed at their respective hospital and ensure robust and effective public grievances system also."

Delhi's highest COVID-19 spike

The national capital on Thursday recorded the highest single day spike with 16,699 new COVID-19 cases. The total tally reached 7,84,137, while active cases escalated to 54,309. The city recorded 112 deaths which extended the toll to 11,652. The Kejriwal government on Thursday, announced weekend curfew in the city until April 30. Frightening positivity rate of 20.22 per cent, the highest ever since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to data shared by the health department.

COVID tally in India

Meanwhile, with over two lakh fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, India hit a record daily spike, pushing the active COVID-19 count to breach the 14 lakh mark and the cumulative count to 1.4 crore. As per reports, five States - Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Haryana, West Bengal and Bihar are the worst hit in what is being called the second wave of COVID-19.