Delhi: 11 Accused Sent To 14 Days Judicial Custody For Violence In Seemapuri

A Delhi court on Saturday sent eleven people to 14 days judicial custody in connection with the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Seemapuri area of North East Delhi on Friday. Early morning on Sunday, the lawyer on behalf of the accused approached Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mona Tardi Kerkettab asking for issuing direction to SHO Seemapuri to permit the applicant and authorised lawyer's to meet detained protesters, following which the CMM directed police to permit the same.

During the course of proceedings, Nitya Rama Krishna who appeared for accused argued that three of them have serious injuries and there is no prima facie case against the accused. She also said that "FIR does not disclose how this injury is inflicted upon the accused and police has just added IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) to curtail the life and the liberty of the accused." He further argued that police has not placed any MLC record to support the nature of injuries as mentioned in the FIR.

READ | CAA Stir: Mobile Services Suspended In Parts Of Delhi; Protesters Detained Near Red Fort

Claims by the police

Police said that the arrested persons were part of the unruly crowd and there was a serious threat to the peace and tranquillity. It also said that they damaged public property and pelted stones on the police following which police arrested them. Police also informed that some of the police officers suffered serious injuries compelling them to invoke IPC 307. Police informed Court that the two people who were not named in the list of 9, are the leaders of the gang, and were arrested later.

While hearing the case, the Judge allowed the remand after noting that arrests were legal and are necessary for investigation/preventing further commission of offence/not tampering with evidence. However, it directed that winter clothes should be provided to the accused. The court also asked for the medicolegal case (MLC) of the accused to be reconducted. The Court also directed the police to preserve CCTV footages of 4 locations including Rama Sweets.

READ | Shocking Video Of Cops Being Chased, Attacked With Stones In Seemapuri, Delhi

Cop attacked by mob in Seemapuri

Earlier, a shocking video of extreme violence during the anti-CAA protests had emerged from Delhi where police were violently targeted in Seemapuri on Friday, December 20. The mob in the video can be seen viciously pelting stones at the police personnel who are seen trying to run for their lives. In the video, the police can be seen running from the mob during which one of the police personnel trips and is then stoned viciously by the protestors.

READ | Seemapuri: Delhi Court Allows Detained CAA Protestors To Meet Lawyers

READ | Uttrakhand: Seemant Bachao Padyatra Reaches Pithoragarh Party Office, Appeals Modi

(with ANI inputs)