Delhi: 16-year-old Boy Admitted With No Heartbeat Regains Consciousness After 36 Hours

A 16-year-old boy from Delhi, who was rushed to a hospital with no heartbeat after being electrocuted from a high-voltage live wire, regained consciousness after 36 hours. Dr Priyadarshini Pal, Emergency Head of the hospital said that the boy's blood pressure was constantly dropping when he was bought to the hospital. The boy had come in contact with the live wire which had fallen on an iron railing at his shop in old quarters, Delhi on August 1 due to heavy rains.

'Exceptionally low chances of survival'

Due to a quick response by the doctors, the 16-year-old boy got a second life. He was admitted to the hospital after he was found stuck motionless to the railing with the electric current still running through his body. The boy could only be rescued after 10 minutes of cutting the electric supply from the powerhouse of that area. The doctors informed that when he was admitted to the hospital, he had no pulse rate.

Dr Priyadarshini Pal said, "Upon evaluation, it was discovered that due to the severe and prolonged electric shock he suffered a cardiac arrest. He had exceptionally low chances of survival. But doctors at the Emergency and Critical Care unit quickly responded to his critical condition. We immediately gave him CPR. The process was extremely critical because any delay in CPR after a cardiac arrest could have led to possible irreversible brain damage. We were able to revive the patient after CPR that lasted for an unusual time of almost 45 minutes."

Dr Sudheer Tyagi, senior consultant, Neurology department of the same hospital said that because of the timely treatment, the boy's life was saved, and he was discharged on August 5. He added that such cases are very critical and even a slight delay can cause permanent damage to the patient's brain."If the patient was not given CPR immediately it could have led to a condition of decrease in the flow of oxygen to the brain. That could have manifested brain damage in the form of severe neurological deficit-delayed or complete inability of the patient to regain consciousness and weakness/numbness in different parts of the body," said Dr Tyagi.

The patient's brother said, "Timely treatment and quick response to his deteriorating condition is what saved the patient's life. We had lost hope when initially the doctors informed us that the chances of my brother's survival were slim. But Dr Pal and her team put in all of their efforts and brought him back from the jaws of death."

