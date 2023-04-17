Delhi: 20-year-old Man Brutally Stabbed To Death In Khan Market, Investigation Underway

A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death near Lok Nayak Bhawan in Khan market, according to police. The victim, identified as Akash was standing in front of the building, and was stabbed by an unknown assailant at around 8 PM.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said in a statement, "A man, Akash, 20-year-old, was stabbed at around 8 pm near Lok Nayak Bhawan in Khan market. The victim was taken to RML hospital where he was declared brought dead. The motive is unclear, though prima facie looks like personal enmity. The accused is absconding as of now, and efforts are underway to nab him, further probe is on."

The police also said that he was stabbed on the upper right side of the abdomen and they are also looking for CCTV cameras installed at the crime spot to identify the suspect.

As per reports, the brother of the deceased works in a salon and his father works as a housekeeper.

Similar stabbing incidents in Delhi

A similar incident took place in Delhi's Dakshinpuri area on Tuesday where an 18-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by three people. They said that the incident took place around 10 pm on Tuesday. The victim was taken to a hospital in a PCR van by police personnel but he succumbed to injuries during treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

He was identified as Rahul, a resident of the area. Police said that a case was registered under IPC Section 302 (murder) and the Arms Act, and further investigation is in progress.

On Friday, a 27-year-old security guard, Varun was allegedly stabbed to death by an unidentified person in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Chowk area.

