Delhi: 20 Year Old Woman Found Hanging In House; Husband Informs Police

A 20-year-old woman has been found hanging at her house in south Delhi's Devli village with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

The woman's husband informed the police about the incident on Monday evening, a senior police officer said.

Harsh (21) told the police that his wife hanged herself to death from the ceiling fan with a saree, the officer said.

No suicide note has been recovered and the body has been sent to AIIMS for post-mortem, police said, adding the couple got married six months ago.