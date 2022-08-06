Last Updated:

Delhi: 22-year-old Girl Gangraped By Owner & Client In A Spa In Pitampura; Probe Underway

A 22-year-old girl working in Ocean Spa running in the Pitampura area of Delhi was raped by the owner & customer of the spa on Saturday morning; probe underway

In a horrific incident, a case of gang rape has come to light on Saturday morning from the Ocean Spa running in the Pitampura area of Delhi. 

According to reports, a 22-year-old girl has been gang-raped in a Delhi spa by the owner and a client. The girl was working as a masseuse in the spa. 

Sources revealed that the victim was doing massage work in the spa and was intoxicated by the duo. 

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said, “The girl was intoxicated and then raped by the two men. An FIR has been registered in this matter and a probe is underway.”

Swati Maliwal also said that sex rackets are openly running under the guise of the spa.

