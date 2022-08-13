Delhi: 25-year-old Stabbed To Death In Malviya Nagar Area; Murder Caught On CCTV

In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old Shahpur Jat resident was stabbed to death by some people in Delhi's Malviya Nagar area on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Mayank Panwar who was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where he succumbed to his injuries. Notably, the Delhi Police have detained three people as they try to ascertain the reason for the gruesome murder in one of the posh areas of the national capital.

The brutal murder of Mayank was caught on the CCTV camera near the spot in Malviya Nagar. As per the visuals, Mayank is seen being chased by unidentified people in the crowded area of Delhi's Malviya Nagar. In the CCTV footage, the attackers caught him near a car and one of the accused stabbed him multiple times, making Mayank critically injured. According to the police officials, Mayank who had done a course in hotel management was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma centre where he died due to critical wounds.

Man stabbed in Delhi's Malviya Nagar

The victim's friend told police that the incident took place around 7 pm on Thursday when some unknown people picked up an argument with Mayank. After the argument, the accused went away but later came back and started pelting stones. "A friend of deceased revealed that 4-5 unknown people started arguments with them, pelted stones & later chased & stabbed Mayank as they tried to flee away from the spot. Case registered u/s 302/34 IPC; probe underway. Accused identified, efforts are on to nab them," Police said on Friday, ANI reported. As of now, three people have been detained by the police in the concerned matter whereas one is still on run.

Speaking to ANI about his son's murder, the father of the deceased said, "I got this news around 8-9 PM when he was taken to trauma Centre. His friends called me and then we ran to the trauma Center… the police officials told me that they will take rapid action in the matter. They have detained three, one is still on run."

It is significant to mention that the motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained by Delhi police as the investigation is underway.