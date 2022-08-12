Delhi: 25-year-old Stabbed To Death In Malviya Nagar; Police Probe Launched

A 25-year-old Shahpur Jat resident was stabbed to death by some people following an argument in Delhi's Malviya Nagar area on Thursday, police informed on Friday. The episode was caught on CCTV and the footage of the incident has been widely shared on social media.

Police had received a call about a man being stabbed near Gate No. 3, DDA Market, Begumpur under Malviya Nagar Police Station limits. The man, identified as Mayank Panwar. was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim's friend told police that the incident took place around 7 pm on Thursday when some unknown people picked up an argument with Mayank. After the argument, the accused went away but later came back and started pelting stones.

"A friend of the deceased revealed that four to five unknown people started arguments with them, pelted stones and later chased and stabbed Mayank as they tried to flee away from the spot. A case has been registered under Sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A probe is underway," police said.

According to police, the accused have been identified and efforts are on to nab them.

In the clip, Mayank is seen running as he is being chased by some people. Soon they catch him near a car and one of the accused stabs him multiple times.

The motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. Mayank had done a course in hotel management and was presently unemployed, police said.

'Mayank was bleeding, but nobody came for help': Family member of deceased

One of Mayank's family members said that he had dialled his friend Vikram for help. "Mayank was a very kind and friendly person. We are not aware of any enmity, he was not that kind of guy. He was taken to hospital where doctors tried their best, but could not save him," he said.

The family member added, "Mayank was bleeding on the spot, but nobody came for help. He had called Vikram for help when he realised that people were chasing him. Vikram found him lying on the ground."

Manish Pawar, a cousin of the deceased, said that similar incidents have taken place in the area earlier as well.