COVID-19: Third Round Of Sero-survey Begins In Delhi; 17,000 Samples To Be Tested

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the national capital's third round of monthly sero-prevalence survey began on Tuesday to analyse the COVID-19 situation. A serosurvey involves testing of blood serum of a group of individuals and this will be used to monitor trends in the prevalence of the novel coronavirus, or SARS-COV-2, infection at the district level.

The last seroprevalence survey was held from August 1-7, according to which antibodies against COVID-19 infection were found in 29.1 percent of people surveyed in Delhi. The sample size this time will be 17,000 and the exercise will be carried out for seven to ten days. Speaking to ANI, Jain said that the survey will be done on a ward-wise basis.

"The third phase of sero-survey is beginning today. This time it is being done on a ward-wise basis. The sample size is 17,000. The sampling will be complete within a week and it will take 7-10 days after that to process it," said Jain while speaking to ANI.



Sero survey in the country

The serosurvey which determines the extent of COVID exposure is conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in coordination with the state governments has found interesting results. The serosurvey has detected high antibody positivity rates among the population in cities such as Mumbai and Delhi and low rates in primarily rural states such as Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. This means their is a considerably lower risk of reinfection in cities due to high antibody positivity rates. On the contrary, the survey causes a reason to worry for the rural areas where the antibody positivity rates were found to be low.

Coronavirus in Delhi

Delhi recorded 1,358 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally to over 1.74 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,444, authorities said. Eighteen fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health department. However, the number of tests conducted on Monday was 14,389, much lower than the average 20,000 done per day.

On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 2,024 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike in the city in August. On Saturday, the city reported 1,954 cases and on preceding two days, the city had recorded in excess of 1,800 cases. The tally of active cases on Monday marginally dropped to 14,626 from 14,793 the previous day. On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 till date. The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,426 on Sunday.

